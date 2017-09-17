Suspect in custody after refusing to exit home in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Police have arrested the suspect that was refusing to come out of a house on Shangrai La Drive near Englewood SE when they were trying to execute a search warrant.

The search warrant was for a burglary that happened Saturday morning at Cabela's in Grandville.

GRPD tells Fox 17 that weapons were stolen from the store.

There were no injuries in this incident. Police are telling residents in the area of Shangrai La and Englewood to stay inside.

Details are limited, but we will bring you updates as they become available.