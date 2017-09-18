Above average temperatures will continue in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN – The heat is on!

Temperatures are expected to remain above average through the upcoming weekend and into early portions of next week in West Michigan. We continue to countdown to fall with the first official day of the season arriving on Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Usually during this time of year we should be seeing afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. We continue our above average trend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Why is this happening??

The atmosphere set up right now is allowing for an upper level ridge to amplify in the latter half of the work week aiding to the warmer air in West Michigan. There will also be a southward flow off the Gulf bring moisture up into the area which means humid conditions will arrive by midweek.

Long range temperatures show West Michigan working back towards average for the second half of the month. Towards the end of next week we should expect temperatures back in the 60s!