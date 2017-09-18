Bil-Mar Restaurant sold to the Noto family

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A long-time Grand Haven restaurant is changing hands as the owners head into retirement.

The Bil-Mar Restaurant at 1223 S. Harbor Drive has been sold to the the Noto family of Grand Rapids. The Noto’s run Noto’s Old World Italian Dining in Cascade

“We’ve been going to the Bil-Mar for years as customers and when we heard that the owners were looking to sell, we felt the timing was perfect,” said Tony Noto, in a press release.

Howard and Sharron Meyer had owned and operated Bil-Mar for 46 years and the couple is looking to retire. According to the Noto’s, the Meyers contacted them because they wanted the restaurant to continue.

Noto’s also has brought on Robert Hesse as Executive Chef. Hesse has appeared on three seasons of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox, Beat Bobby Flay, Guy’s Grocery Games and Ready, Set, Cook.

“Our family, with Chef Hesse were already looking at expanding into new restaurant concepts, so being able to go into an already well run and respected restaurant is the perfect way to start,” Noto said in the release. “We want to fulfill the high expectations that the Meyer’s set and rise above the expectations of the Grand Haven community.”