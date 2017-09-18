GRPD officer quits following “use of force” incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer quit after his alleged use of force during an arrest.

The officer’s name isn’t being released at this time, says Lt Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

On September 12, the officer was suspended after the arrest of an armed robbery suspect. During the arrest, this officer’s peers reported his actions “were not consistent with training or standard procedures.”

The officer’s actions were reported to the the Internal Affairs Unit, who started an investigation. Before it was complete, however, the officer resigned. His alleged actions made during the arrest were not made clear.

Dixon says despite the officer’s resignation, the investigation continues.