Michigan State Police in Marshall offering support program for those struggling with addiction

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police in Marshall have joined a nationwide effort to help people kick addictions without worry of being arrested or investigated.

On Monday, MSP announced their Marshall Post has joined 200 other police departments in an effort called the ‘Angel Program.’

Volunteers have been trained on how to support people in the program and provide them with transportation.

Officials say those who participate must not have active warrants, pending court actions or be a registered sex offender.

If you’re interested in the program or becoming a volunteer call (269) 558-0550.