Michigan State Police in Marshall offering support program for those struggling with addiction

Posted 12:30 PM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, September 18, 2017
MSP Cruiser lights

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police in Marshall have joined a nationwide effort to help people kick addictions without worry of being arrested or investigated.

On Monday, MSP announced their Marshall Post has joined 200 other police departments in an effort called the ‘Angel Program.’

Volunteers have been trained on how to support people in the program and provide them with transportation.

Officials say those who participate must not have active warrants, pending court actions or be a registered sex offender.

If you’re interested in the program or becoming a volunteer call (269) 558-0550.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s