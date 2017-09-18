Police: Armed robbery at medical marijuana operation in Kalamazoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for three suspects in the armed robbery of a medical marijuana grow operation.

The incident happened Monday on North Burdick Street in Kalamazoo Township. Township police say they are not releasing the exact location as the victim is operating under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.

Police say the incident happened about 12:45 p.m. Monday when three men came into the premises and demanded cash and marijuana. All three were armed with handguns.

After taking an undisclosed amount, they ran from the scene and are believed to have gotten into a black SUV a short distance away. The vehicle is described as possibly being a Chevrolet Surbuban with chrome rims and low profile tires.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Township Police at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.