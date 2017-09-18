Two kids rush to save people from burning Romulus apartment

ROMULUS, Mich. (WJBK) – More than 30 families have been displaced in an apartment fire Sunday night in Romulus.

Romulus fire officials say the blaze started around 6:30 p.m. in the Barrington Apartments off Wayne Road, near Interstate 94.

Neighbors say 15-20 foot flames could be seen nearby. The ferocity of the fire forced at least three buildings to evacuate.

Two young boys are being called heroes in the aftermath of the fire. Freddie King and Ryan Stockton went around knocking on doors as the fire raged in an effort to save lives. They are just 11 and 10 years old.

“We were coming back from the park and I saw the fire, and I was like, ‘We should go in there and tell everybody to get out,'” says King.

“We didn’t feel nothing; we had to hury up and get the people out,” Stockton says.

Katherine Moore was inside and her 18-year-old granddaughter was sleeping. She says she heard the young boys yelling “fire.”

Moore woke up her granddaughter and the pair got out, but says she “lost everything.”

No injuries were reported, much to the efforts of the two boys.

Mutual aid was brought in to get the fire under control, fire officials said. One building was a total loss.

The Red Cross is helping the families get a place to stay.