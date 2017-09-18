× Two officers injured while responding to loud gathering report

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two police officers sustained minor injuries during an incident that occurred Saturday at the Riverside Townhouse on Lockport Drive in St. Joseph County.

Police responded to the call of a complaint of a loud gathering in the area, upon arrival officers began speaking with a man who was a felon with active warrants.

While attempting to flee on foot, the suspect, 24, assaulted a police officer.

According to police, the activity outside caused people to exit one of the apartments and advance on the officers.

After deescalating the situation, police took the suspect and other people involved into custody.

The male suspect now faces charges of domestic violence, three counts of resisting police and two counts of resisting police causing injuries.