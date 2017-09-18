Verizon adding extra cells to help with ArtPrize coverage

Posted 4:06 PM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55PM, September 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We are just two days away from the start of ArtPrize 9 and as artists, venues and other prepare, so is Verizon Wireless.

The company is placing small antennas around the city to help improve wireless coverage during ArtPrize. The "small cells" will help add more capacity to their 4G LTE network in heavy traffic areas.

This will allow people to tweet and stream content quicker than before, as well as make access to the ArtPrize voting mechanism easier.

The cells will remain in Grand Rapids for use after ArtPrize.

 

 

