Video: Mermaids spotted in Lake Michigan

Posted 10:44 AM, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00AM, September 18, 2017

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Drone video from over the weekend showed there are mermaids in Lake Michigan.

Really.

The Great Lakes Drone Company was flying above the lake off of South Haven when they spotted a ‘school’ of mermaids frolicking in the unseasonably warm Lake Michigan water.

The mermaids were actually part of the South Haven Smooth Sunset Weekend.

Thanks to the Great Lakes Drone Company for the video footage.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment