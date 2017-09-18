Video: Mermaids spotted in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Drone video from over the weekend showed there are mermaids in Lake Michigan.

Really.

The Great Lakes Drone Company was flying above the lake off of South Haven when they spotted a ‘school’ of mermaids frolicking in the unseasonably warm Lake Michigan water.

The mermaids were actually part of the South Haven Smooth Sunset Weekend.

Thanks to the Great Lakes Drone Company for the video footage.

