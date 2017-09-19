× Niles High School student injured after being struck by vehicle

NILES, Mich. — A 16-year-old male student from Niles High School was taken to the hospital after being struck Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of 14th and Eagle next to the High School.

Police say the student was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 46 year-old man.

The teens injuries are unknown.

Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.