Saranac gets perspective from coaches near absence

Posted 11:21 PM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:43PM, September 19, 2017

SARANAC, Mich -- Saranac football coach Andy Lytle is a member of the National Guard and thought he was going to be deployed to Florida for hurricane relief. He did not get sent, but his players still learned a lot about what's important with just the thought of him needing to go. See attached story for more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s