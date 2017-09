Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A trial is underway for a man charged with killing his girlfriend last year.

Josh Salyers is accused of killing Barbie Dailey in September 2016 at a home on Jiroch Street in Muskegon.

Salyers originally told investigators that Dailey was trying to kill herself and that he was trying to help stop her. She was found with cuts to her throat.

Police say he later admitted to the crime.

