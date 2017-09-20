1 injured in shooting, police searching area for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Horton and Griggs in the city’s southeast side.

According to police, the gunshot victim suffered an injury to his or her leg and is expected to be okay.

Immediately following the shooting, police attempted to locate any suspects that may have been involved. Our crews at the scene reported that officers were issuing commands via bullhorn, and police confirm that a suspect was refusing to come out of a residence.

Officers are working to conduct a search warrant of the residence as well as a search of the area. Police are unable to confirm if that suspect is in the residence.

Police on the scene tell FOX 17 that the situation is contained and there is no danger to the public. Those living in the area have been asked to stay sheltered in their homes while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and more updates will be added as they become available.