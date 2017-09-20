Appeals court denies Jason Dalton request to suppress statements to police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor says that the Michigan Court of Appeals has denied Jason Dalton’s request to suppress some of the statements he has made to police from being used at his trial.

Dalton is accused of killing six people and wounding two others in a shooting spree in Kalamazoo County in February of 2016. His trial was originally to begin this summer, but was delayed while Dalton’s defense took the issue to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The prosecutor’s office says that Dalton’s defense team is allowed to bring the issue to the Michigan Supreme Court if they so wish. They have 56 days to file the application.

Investigators have quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the night of the shootings.