Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Duane Washington Junior gave his verbal commitment to play basketball at Ohio State University on Wednesday.

Washington averaged just over 13 points and 4.5 assists last year as a junior for Grand Rapids Christian.

He announced earlier this summer that he will play his final year of high school at a Sierra Canyon Prep School in California.

Washington chose Ohio State over Michigan, UCLA and several others.