Eastbrook Homes celebrating 50 years with Taste & Tour event this weekend

Eastbrook Homes is celebrating 50 years of building homes in the community by hosting a Taste and Tour event this weekend.

Partnering up with numerous non-profits, they'll be opening up 16 locations across the West Michigan and the Greater Lansing area. Each home will have food, drinks, prizes, and a non-profit partner accepting donations.

Donations will take place of a ticket fee, and all donations made at each location will be made to that location's non-profit partner. All donations will be matched by Eastbrook Homes, hoping to raise $80,000 for the Michigan community.

Homes will be open at the following times:

Thursday, September 21, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 22, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 24, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

To look at locations for Taste and Tour, visit eastbrookhomes.com.