Eastbrook Homes celebrating 50 years with Taste & Tour event this weekend

Eastbrook Homes is celebrating 50 years of building homes in the community by hosting a Taste and Tour event this weekend.
Partnering up with numerous non-profits, they'll be opening up 16 locations across the West Michigan and the Greater Lansing area. Each home will have food, drinks, prizes, and a non-profit partner accepting donations.
Donations will take place of a ticket fee, and all donations made at each location will be made to that location's non-profit partner. All donations will be matched by Eastbrook Homes, hoping to raise $80,000 for the Michigan community.
Homes will be open at the following times:
- Thursday, September 21, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, September 22, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 24, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
To look at locations for Taste and Tour, visit eastbrookhomes.com.