Holland police warn about suspicious truck approaching student

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police in Holland are issuing a warning about a “suspicious vehicle” seen approaching students around schools.

In a Facebook post, police say a man drove near a teenage girl out running near 16th and Lincoln. He offered her a ride several times but she didn’t get in.

The man is described as being in his 40’s with no facial hair, wearing a white hat and aviator sunglasses. His truck is an older red one with a cab and a half.

Police say they’ve gotten a couple similar reports about a suspicious vehicle in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-355-1100.