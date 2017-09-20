Maria hammers Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm

Posted 5:20 PM, September 20, 2017, by

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico braced for Hurricane Maria this morning, as the storm made landfall around 6:00 AM near the city of Yabucoa. Maria had maximum sustained winds of around 155 mph when it first made landfall, which is near the top of Category 4 status. This is the strongest storm to hit the island since 1928, when a Category 5 hurricane occurred.

Puerto Rico was also hit hard by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago, with $1 billion in damage.

Damage estimates from Maria still have not come in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s