Maria hammers Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico braced for Hurricane Maria this morning, as the storm made landfall around 6:00 AM near the city of Yabucoa. Maria had maximum sustained winds of around 155 mph when it first made landfall, which is near the top of Category 4 status. This is the strongest storm to hit the island since 1928, when a Category 5 hurricane occurred.

Puerto Rico was also hit hard by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago, with $1 billion in damage.

Damage estimates from Maria still have not come in.