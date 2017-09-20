Michigan State Police trooper dies in motorcycle crash

Posted 1:38 PM, September 20, 2017

Wolverine and Belding NE

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Michigan State Police trooper involved in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning has died.

Police say the trooper died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Wolverine Blvd. and Belding Road NE.  The trooper was on duty and was riding on a Michigan State Police motorcycle. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Details of how the crash happened have not been released.  The name of the trooper has also not been released.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

