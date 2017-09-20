MSU cuts ribbon on Grand Rapids Research Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center was opened Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with several dignitaries attending.

Lt. Governor Brian Calley and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made remarks at the event. Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon and former Ambassador and MSU Philanthropic Investor Peter Secchia were also in attendance.

The six-story facility is at the corner of Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue, the former site of the Grand Rapids Press. The building is a $88.1 million dollar facility for biomedical research. The center will have enough room for 33 principal investigators and their research teams and will expand to house 44 principal investigators. 25 principal investigators are expected to start by the end of 2017.

