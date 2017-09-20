Record heat on the first day of fall?

WEST MICHIGAN- We only have 2 days left of summer.  Everyone’s covered their pool and packed up their boat, because it’s already past Labor Day and it’s going to be cold, right?

It’s poised to be an incredibly warm weekend wherever you’re at in West Michigan, and pretty much everywhere in the mitten.  Future Track temperatures keep us under 90 degrees Friday, but I think that’s going to be one of our warmer days with other guidance suggesting even warmer temperatures.

Fall officially begins on Friday at 4:02 PM, also known as the Autumnal Equinox.  This image above may already look like your yard.

Mother Nature will be confused as our average highs this time of year are in the low 70s.  Friday’s primed to tie a record with afternoon readings right at 90 degrees.  The weekend’s almost as warm as well.  A break in the heat doesn’t appear likely until the middle of next week.

