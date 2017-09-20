Teenage girl shot in ankle following fight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the ankle near a Grand Rapids apartment complex.

Grand Rapids police say they responded to several shots fired in the 3200 block of Marshall Avenue around 8:30 p.m. There they found a 17-year-old girl shot in the ankle; police say the bullet grazed her. She was taken to the hospital.

Police say the shots seemed to have been fired following some sort of fight. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. However, no arrests were made Wednesday night.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3400.