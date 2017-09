Kids' ArtFest: A Celebration of the Arts

Spend an afternoon exploring the wonderful world of art! Paint, sculpt, draw, design jewelry, create mosaics, enjoy live performances at the stage, meet ArtPrize artists and so much more!

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Noon-5:00pm on Sheldon Ave & Library St.

​All outdoor activities are free. Admission is required to play inside the museum.

​