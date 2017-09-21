Join one of these hiking events to celebrate National Scenic Trail Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan is celebrating National Scenic Trail Day with many hiking and nature themed events with the North Country Trail Association this weekend.

The North Country National Scenic Trail is a 4,600 mile long trail, starting in Crown Point, New York, passing through seven states, and ending in North Dakota. The trail passes through Michigan, hosting 1,150 miles of that trail along with the headquarters for the North Country Trail Association.

North Country National Scenic Trail day is an opportunity for people to learn about the trail, take a hike, and explore what wildlife lives along or beyond the trail.

Here's a list of hiking events that people can take part in to celebrate Scenic Trail Day:

Saturday, September 23

11 mile hike north of Lowell near Murray Lake with Fortune Bay Expedition Team, 8:30 a.m.

near Murray Lake with Fortune Bay Expedition Team, 8:30 a.m. 6.2 or 12.4 mile hike in Lowell with Western Michigan Chapter, 9 a.m.

with Western Michigan Chapter, 9 a.m. 3.7 or 9 mile hike in Middleville with Chief Noonday Chapter, 9:15 a.m.

with Chief Noonday Chapter, 9:15 a.m. 3 or 6 mile hike in the Manistee National Forest with Spirit of the Woods Chapter, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 24

6.2 mile hike in Kent City with Western Michigan Chapter and Parkinson's of West Michigan, 2 p.m.

For more details on locations and event times, visit northcountrytrail.org/trailday.