Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 21

1. There's a new grocery shopping option for people in downtown Grand Rapids opening this weekend.

Russo's International Market will open its second location on West Fulton Street, at the old Bagger Dave's location.

Along with groceries, the family-owned market will have a bistro and deli, plus they'll offer catering and to-go option.

Russo's other market is on 29th Street, and has been in West Michigan for about 112 years.

2. Thousands of trees will be removed or pruned throughout Grand Rapids, after officials deemed them high risk of falling and injuring people.

The multi million dollar forestry project was approved last week, and is set to start on November 1.

Out of the 3,000 trees, more than half are either dead or in poor condition and will be removed. The rest will be pruned so they don't cause any damage or danger to others.

Officials say this is all about improving public safety.

3. Atwater Brewing in Grand Rapids just unveiled a new beer to pay tribute to a former Michigan State Football player.

Mike Sadler was a punter at MSU and was killed last year in a crash. Sadler was from West Michigan, loved craft beer, and even brewed at home.

On Wednesday, Atwater Brewing tapped the "Hey Diddle Diddle" beer, named after a play that Salder and the Spartans pulled off in 2013 against Iowa.

The original recipe for the beer is from a brewery in Denver. The owner of Atwater, who's a huge MSU fan, said that when he found out about it, he wated to recreate it here in Michigan.

"Hey Diddle Diddle" will be available in select Meijer stores in Grand Rapids and East Lansing.

4. Chick-Fil-A fans across teh country should start planning a pilgrimage to the Big Apple, because the chain is planning to open the mecca of all chicken sandwich shops in New York City in 2018.

The chain announced they're building the "largest Chick-Fil-A ever," which will be a five-level, 12,000-square-foot restaurant complete with a rooftop seating area. Since it's situated just a half-mile from the 9/11 Memorial, Chick-Fil-A Boasts says the new restaurant will offer unimpeded views of the Freedom Tower from the rootop dining area.

According to the official announcement, Chick-FilA's newest location will also be the narrowest they've ever built, just 15 feet wide.

5. One London Man has "dad-bod" envy, so he created a fanny pack to lok like a beer guy hanging out of a shirt.

He says he likes the look of a dad bod and wants one himself, but is concerned about the health risks.

The fanny pack isn't on sale yet, but the Internet is sold.

The artist who created the bag says he's looking for someone to help him launch it into production.