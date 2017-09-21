Police: Search for missing Wyoming woman including several locations Thursday

Posted 2:14 PM, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:18PM, September 21, 2017

Ana Marie Carrillo

WYOMING, Mich. – Investigators say that they are searching several locations Thursday in the search for a missing Wyoming woman.

Ana Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, September 3, when she left her home to apparently pick up her children at a residence on Colby Street in Wyoming.  Her vehicle, a 2013 red, 4-door Chevrolet Impala, was found that evening in the parking lot of St. John Vianney Church on Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Wyoming police say that on Thursday they are conducting official searches at several different properties throughout Kent County.  They did not disclose where those locations were or why they were being searched.  Anyone who may see a search in progress is asked to not disturb the process and leave the area.

Investigators say they are working with other jurisdictions and a variety of resources as well, such as K-9 units, helicopters and boats.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ana Carrillo should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson, was charged with lying to police and perjury about a week after Carrillo’s disappearance.  Hudson’s father Lyle was also charged with perjury.  Andrew has been named as a suspect in her disappearance.

