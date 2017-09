× One person dead in crash in Caledonia Twp.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Rescue crews are at the scene of a serious crash in southeastern Kent County.

Crews at the scene tell FOX 17 that one person has died and there are other injuries.

68th Street is closed in both directions at Cherry Valley Avenue due to the crash which involves a dump truck and another vehicle.  Cherry Valley is also blocked.

We’ll have more details when they become available.