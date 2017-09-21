Sunday’s ’60 Minutes’ to showcase Oprah’s interviews in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Oprah Winfrey was in Grand Rapids last month, and now we’re learning why.

Oprah was spotted in August interviewing U.S. Congressman Justin Amash. It’s apparently for a segment airing on CBS’ 60 Minutes this Sunday called “Divided America,” which will focus on political beliefs, President Trump’s administration and the 2016 presidential election.

The next day, she reportedly moderated a political focus group with local participants, according to GV Now, a Grand Valley State University magazine.

The magazine says participants were chosen carefully to represent both major political parties. Jennifer Allard works with Grand Valley’s institutional marketing department, and says she was chosen because she voted for the Republican presidential candidate in every election except the last one.

60 Minutes airs Sunday, Sept. 24, on CBS at 7 p.m.