The James Salon grand opening to Benefit Kids’ Food Basket

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids Hearts of Gold Varsity football game is kicking off Friday night and the entire community is coming together for a good cause.

This years game is helping raise money to benefit Kids’ Food Basket.

Local shops like The James Salon and restaurants will be having 10% off specials throughout Gaslight village and those proceeds will go towards the non profit.

The Hearts of Gold game has been going on since 2009 and so far they’ve raised a total of $400,000 to help kids in west Michigan.

​The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

