Calling all writers! Win cash prizes in KDL’s Write Michigan Short Story Contest

Have a great story to tell? Writers of all ages are invited to take part in Kent District Library's sixth annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest.

The contest will have separate categories: youth, teens, adults, and Spanish. Winners of each category will have their story published by Chapbook Press and get cash prizes. First place in each category will get $250 in cash, and the Judge's Choice runner-up in each category will get $100.

Only Michigan residents are allowed to enter, and the story can't be longer than 3,000 words. There will be a $10 entry fee for people older than 18, kids 17 and under can enter their stories for free.

Stories can be submitted at writemichigan.org until Thursday, November 30.