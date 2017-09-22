Addix helps support programs at Sluggers Sports Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Addix is a West Michigan based company which really believes in being a part of, and giving back to, the community. One of those organizations is the Sluggers Sports Academy.

Sluggers Sports Academy is a school paving the way with a new and refreshing approach to teaching kids baseball. They have great families, coaches and trainers that pride themselves in surrounding players with people that will make an impact on the kids and community.

Wes Trimpe and Karlee Muilenberg from Sluggers Sports Academy talk about how Addix helps support their baseball and softball programs.

To learn more about Addix's team gear, or their work in the community, visit AddixGear.com or call (616)-987-3364.