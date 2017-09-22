Kalamazoo Police say semi-automatic gun pointed at store clerk during robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a bandit made off with cigarettes and cash after holding up a Circle-K convenience store Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at 943 W. Lovell Street. Police say the man pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, before dashing out the door with stolen cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. Afterward, police brought a K-9 to the scene, but police say the dog was unable to track the suspect.

The man’s image was captured on a store surveillance camera. It shows him wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, white shoes, and a gray and black Detroit Tigers’ hat. Police say he’s in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division (269)-337-8139, or Silent Observer (269)-343-2100.