Kalamazoo Police say semi-automatic gun pointed at store clerk during robbery

Posted 6:21 PM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:23PM, September 22, 2017
Police car light bar generic

File Photo

Surveillance shot provided by Kalamazoo D.P.S.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a bandit made off with cigarettes and cash after holding up a Circle-K convenience store Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at 943 W. Lovell Street. Police say the man pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, before dashing out the door with stolen cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. Afterward, police brought a K-9 to the scene, but police say the dog was unable to track the suspect.

The man’s image was captured on a store surveillance camera. It shows him wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt, white shoes, and a gray and black Detroit Tigers’ hat. Police say he’s in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division (269)-337-8139, or Silent Observer (269)-343-2100.

 

