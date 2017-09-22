Kevin Craig catches up with Northview High School students at ArtPrize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The summer heat isn't keeping area students from checking out the sights and sounds during this first weekend of ArtPrize. Kevin Craig caught up with students from Northview High School as they set out to explore during FOX 17 Midday on Friday.

And they're not the only ones who are able to spend time with our anchors.

You have a chance to meet some of our anchors and win prizes over the weekend and will also have the chance to be put in the running to win an Amazon Echo Dot. It's all happening while you're downtown exploring the art with your friends and family.

Deanna and Mike Davis will be going on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., on Saturday, but it's up to you to find them down at ArtPrize!

Erica and Nicole will be going live at 12 p.m. & 1 p.m., on Sunday.

You can watch FOX 17 broadcast live from DeVos Place during the Midday show, and 4/5/6 p.m. shows Monday through Friday, all throughout ArtPrize.

ArtPrize Nine runs from September 20 to October October 8.