FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Kevin Craig catches up with Northview High School students at ArtPrize

Posted 7:43 PM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50PM, September 22, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The summer heat isn't keeping area students from checking out the sights and sounds during this first weekend of ArtPrize. Kevin Craig caught up with students from Northview High School as they set out to explore during FOX 17 Midday on Friday.

And they're not the only ones who are able to spend time with our anchors.

You have a chance to meet some of our anchors and win prizes over the weekend and  will also have the chance to be put in the running to win an Amazon Echo Dot. It's all happening while you're downtown exploring the art with your friends and family.

Deanna and Mike Davis will be going on Facebook Live at  12 p.m. and 1 p.m., on Saturday, but it's up to you to find them down at ArtPrize!

Erica and  Nicole  will be going live at  12 p.m. & 1 p.m., on Sunday.

You can watch FOX 17 broadcast live from DeVos Place during the Midday show,  and 4/5/6 p.m. shows Monday through Friday, all throughout ArtPrize.

ArtPrize Nine runs from September 20 to October October 8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s