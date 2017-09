IONIA, Mich. — Police say they’ve arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing the McDonald’s in Ionia early Friday morning.

It happened after 4 a.m. at the restaurant in the 2700 block of S. Main Street, according to a press release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon and the employee reportedly gave him cash before he took off.

The suspect hasn’t been arraigned yet and his identity has not yet been released.