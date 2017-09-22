Police searching for armed-robbery suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 4 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store on 943 W. Lovell.

Police say the suspect entered the business, and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the store clerk. He then took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store and fleeing on foot.

A K9 officer conducted a search of the area but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40’s who is approximately 5’10” tall and missing a front tooth. He is seen in the surveillance video wearing a Detroit Tigers hat and a black jacket.

If you recognize this man, or have any information about this incident, please call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994, or Silent Observer at (268) 343-2100.