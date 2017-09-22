Republicans gathering for biennial Mackinac conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans are gathering for a three-day summit ahead of 2018 elections in which they hope to keep control of the governor’s office and unseat Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

The Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference begins Friday and runs until Sunday on Mackinac Island. The gathering held every two years is a chance for state candidates to mingle with nearly 2,000 registered party activists and donors. It’s also an opportunity for Republicans to hear from leaders from outside Michigan.

Speakers this year include U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin also will speak, in addition to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who cannot run again under term limits.

