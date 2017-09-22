Sparta 34, Allendale 31
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Blitz Battle: Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44
-
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Allendale wins Fans of the Week
-
Motorcycle crash shuts down road in Allendale
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
-
Sparta man seriously hurt when car flips in Spring Lake Township
-
Man injured when car hits moped
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1