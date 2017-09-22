White Cloud lottery player ‘Lucky for Life’

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in White Cloud, Michigan is waking up “Lucky for Life.”

The Michigan Lottery says that someone bought a Lucky for Life ticket at the Midway Party Store on South Evergreen Drive in White Cloud and matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night. The winning numbers were 07-13-19-24-30.

The winner gets $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years, or the rest of their life. The winner can also take a one-time lump sum of $390,000.

The lottery say this is only the 12th time

The winner has a year to collect their prize. They should call the lottery in Lansing to schedule an appointment to collect.