Amish teen drowns in Isabella County pond

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — An Amish teenager drowned while swimming in a pond Friday night in Coldwater Township.

At 7:34 p.m. Friday, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a 17-year-old Amish man from Coldwater Township who had been swimming with friends and family in a pond in the 7000 block of West Blanchard Road in Coldwater Township. After other swimmers saw the teen begin to struggle in the water, family members attempted to pull him to the surface but could not.

They were able to locate a phone from a passerby on the roadway to call 9-1-1. When first responders and law enforcement arrived, they were able to use the witnesses to locate an approximate area in the pond that they had last seen the victim.

Divers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Isabella County deputy and diver Joe Chritz was able to dive into the murky water and locate the victim within a couple minutes.

Resuscitative measures by first responders on shore were not successful and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.