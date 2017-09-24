Make The Grilling Company your go-to for take out and tailgates

Posted 10:00 AM, September 24, 2017

BELMONT, Mich. --   The Grilling Company is your one stop need for tailgating, take out, and dinners for the whole family.

Call ahead and preorder for pickup from a menu featuring everything from pulled chicken to cheesy potatoes and other items fresh off the grill.

In addition to the everyday takeout menu, The Grilling Company has many other options, including, but not limited to, pig roasts, various wraps, dips, deserts, more side options and more meat options. Our catering is not limited to what you see on the website.

