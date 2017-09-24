Police looking for alleged armed robbery suspect

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police believe looking for a man involved in a possible armed robbery that occurred on Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Huron Street. According to South Haven police, officers saw two suspects running off. Officers were able to make an arrest and recover $30 in stolen cash. Police say they also recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, marijuana,and $1,000 in counterfeit money.

Authorities are looking for Michael James Gray, 21, of North Carolina in connection to the robbery. They believe the man may still be armed with an armed semi-automatic handgun. It’s believed he may be in South Haven or Grand Rapids.

Call South Haven Police at (269)-637-5151.