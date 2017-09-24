School Closings and Delays – Monday

Police looking for alleged armed robbery suspect

Posted 8:41 PM, September 24, 2017, by

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police believe looking for a man involved in a possible armed robbery that occurred on Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Huron Street. According to South Haven police, officers saw two suspects running off. Officers were able to make an arrest and recover $30 in stolen cash. Police say they also recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, marijuana,and $1,000 in counterfeit money.

Authorities are looking for Michael James Gray, 21, of North Carolina in connection to the robbery. They believe the man may still be armed with an armed semi-automatic handgun. It’s believed he may be in South Haven or Grand Rapids.

Call South Haven Police at (269)-637-5151.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s