School Closings and Delays – Monday

The rising heat impacting many school districts for Monday

Posted 7:57 PM, September 24, 2017, by
WEST MICHIGAN — The heat is on and several schools across the area are cutting it short or cancelling due to the excessive heat and rising temperatures.

As of 8 p.m. here’s a running list of schools impacted across the area:

  • Assumption School of Belmont | No afternoon busing.
  • Comstock Park Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Godfrey-Lee Public Schools | Due to excessive heat. Team 21 is also cancelled. .
  • Grandville Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Hope Academy of West Michigan | Closed
  • Ionia Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Kenowa Hills Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Kentwood Public Schools | Monday – 1/2 Day due to heat. Arch and After school daycare canceled.
  • Lowell Area Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Marshall Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • NorthPointe Christian Schools | 1/2 Day for Elementary, no PM daycare
  • Northview Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Rockford Public Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Saranac Community Schools | 1/2 Day
  • SS. Peter & Paul School – Ionia | Dismissing @ 11am Monday. No PM Preschool or daycare.
  • Thornapple Kellogg Schools | 1/2 Day
  • Wyoming Public Schools | 1/2 Day

For an updated list click here. 

