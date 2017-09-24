× The rising heat impacting many school districts for Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The heat is on and several schools across the area are cutting it short or cancelling due to the excessive heat and rising temperatures.

As of 8 p.m. here’s a running list of schools impacted across the area:

Assumption School of Belmont | No afternoon busing.

Comstock Park Public Schools | 1/2 Day

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools | Due to excessive heat. Team 21 is also cancelled. .

Grandville Public Schools | 1/2 Day

Hope Academy of West Michigan | Closed

Ionia Public Schools | 1/2 Day

Kenowa Hills Public Schools | 1/2 Day

Kentwood Public Schools | Monday – 1/2 Day due to heat. Arch and After school daycare canceled.

Lowell Area Schools | 1/2 Day

Marshall Public Schools | 1/2 Day

NorthPointe Christian Schools | 1/2 Day for Elementary, no PM daycare

Northview Public Schools | 1/2 Day

Rockford Public Schools | 1/2 Day

Saranac Community Schools | 1/2 Day

SS. Peter & Paul School – Ionia | Dismissing @ 11am Monday. No PM Preschool or daycare.

Thornapple Kellogg Schools | 1/2 Day

Wyoming Public Schools | 1/2 Day

For an updated list click here.