West Michigan talks about Oprah’s ’60 Minutes’ feature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We finally got to see the final product of why Oprah was in Grand Rapids last month.

She held a focus group of several West Michigan residents with different viewpoints. The '60 Minutes' special focused on a nation divided particularly with the presidential win of Donald Trump.

Oprah discussed the political impact Michigan had on the election.

One focus group member said Oprah appreciated how nice everyone was in Grand Rapids.

The longtime TV veteran hosted the three-hour conversation with over a dozen people from our area. It was a piece that aired on '60 Minutes' Sunday evening.

FOX 17 learned the participants didn't know who would be hosting the discussion.

Wesley Watson was in the focus group and talked to FOX 17 about the moment the group met Oprah.

“When she came in I did start crying," said Watson. "When she walked in tears just began to flow.”

Dan Skidmore also participated.

“We got our make up done and sat down and Oprah just walked in and I was in awe, " said Skidmore. " Because I’ve only seen her on TV and to see her in real life I was like... 'really?!' Oprah is here and sitting two seats away from me.”

The group discussed everything from President Trump, to healthcare repeal and gun control.

"It was a wonderful experience," said Kim Harris. "We were in a safe environment where we were able to express some of our deepest concerns about some of the things that are happening in our community and nationwide.”

"As an individual you need to believe in your beliefs," fellow participant Tim Ramsey said. "But also you have to respect those who don’t share those beliefs."