24-year-old woman missing out of Oceana County

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Monday afternoon.

24-Year-Old Stephanie Lynn Wheeler

24-year-old Stephanie Lynn Wheeler was last seen on Sunday in the area of US-31 and Shelby Road in Shelby Township.  Investigators believe that she left the area walking.

Wheeler was last seen in a light gray tank top and green pants that had flower print on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart post at (231) 873-2171.  Calls after work hours can be made to the Mason-Oceana County Central Dispatch at (231) 869-5858.

