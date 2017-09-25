ArtPrize 9 jurors’ shortlist revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ArtPrize 9 jurors’ shortlist was announced Monday, with 20 entries vying for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes.

As with past years, the 20 jury finalists were divided into four categories: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, installation and time-based. There were also five Outstanding Venue finalists announced.

The 20 public vote finalists will be announced Oct. 1.

ArtPrize announced earlier this year that it was shaking up how the winners are chosen from its two lists of finalists.

After both the jury and public finalists are announced, the distinction between the two groups will be removed and the public and experts will be able to consider all 40 entries for awards.

Two Grand Prize winners will be selected, with each winning $200,000. There is also $100,000 in category awards up for grabs. A jury award winner for Outstanding Venue will receive $12,500.

The winners will be announced Oct. 6.

Here are the juror finalists:

Two-Dimensional

Three-Dimensional

“Recovery of Icarus” by Rolf Jacobsen (Frederik Meijer Gardens)

“Frontiers” by Benjamin Jones (City water building by Richard App Gallery)

“Flint” by Ti-Rock Moore (Fountain Street Church)

“Bloodline” by Holly Wilson (Monroe Community Church)

“Laborer” by Mike Wsol (Grand Rapids Public Museum)

Installation

Time-Based

Outstanding Venue