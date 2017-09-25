Flags being lowered for state trooper who died after crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Flags will be lowered Tuesday for a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill, who died last Wednesday.

State police say the three-year veteran was on patrol when the crash occurred near Rockford. No one else was injured. O’Neill was due to be married on Oct. 7.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills in suburban Detroit.

Snyder says in a statement that O’Neill “gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to all Michiganders and will be deeply missed.”