GoFundMe page to benefit fallen trooper’s fiancee, family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seventeen days before he was set to say “I Do,” Trooper Timothy O’Neill lost his life while on the job in Plainfield Township, and according to a GoFundMe page, the couple was also in the process of building a home.

A colleague of the fallen officer’s brother set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for O’Neill’s fiancee and family.

“When I heard news of this event, I immediately began working to find ways to help Brian and his family,” Brator wrote. “I discussed this with Brian, and he made it clear that Tim’s main focus was his fiancée, Carli Hicks.”

According to the post, O’Neill was visiting his brother Brian in Georgia just 48 hours before he died in the motorcycle accident.

“I work as a law enforcement officer with Timothy’s twin brother Brian,” wrote Bator. “Brian and I have worked at the same police department, same shift for a few years. We’re a close bunch at our police department, but even closer on our shift. This past weekend, Timothy came to visit Brian. While here, Timothy was introduced to everyone on shift, and we had the opportunity to shake hands and meet him. A few of us were also able to have an enjoyable afternoon riding motorcycles around with Tim and Brian.”

The fund is hoping to raise $50,000.