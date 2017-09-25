Hope to face defending MIAA champion Olivet Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope football team comes off the bye this week to open MIAA play at Olivet Saturday at 2 p.m..

Last year the Comets beat the Flying Dutchmen 15-13 in Holland in a game that was delayed by lightning for almost an hour.

"Last year's game I felt was a turning point in our season" head coach Peter Stuursma said. "I felt we saw some physical some toughness we saw some things out of our team that we really responded, particularly after a 47 minute delay and to have our guys come back out respond like that I felt like we grew up really quickly."

That game was the only MIAA loos for Hope last year and ended up deciding the league title.

We're playing the league now, the league play at the MIAA, history show it matters and it matter a lot of how we play in game one" Stuursma added.