Infant found at scene of reckless driving incident

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police are investigating an incident in Muskegon Monday morning where an infant was found near a manufacturing facility.

Muskegon Police say they were called to the area of Roberts Street and East Barney Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on reports of a man driving a construction vehicle recklessly. There they found a 32-year-old man who was not authorized, operating a self-propelled crane. He was taken into taken into protective custody and then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Nearby, police found a two-month-old girl. She appeared uninjured, but was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. The man claimed to be the father of the girl.

Child Protective Services is also investigating the incident.

Anyone with any other details should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.